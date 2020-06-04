Sean Means Movie Reviews for June 4th, 2020

— Tommaso – 2 1/2 stars — Virtual cinemas (including [email protected])

Playing opposite the director’s own wife and daughter, Willem Dafoe is a Ferrara-like American artist living in Rome in this improvised drama of doubt and disconnection, shot in self-reflective documentary style.

Director: Abel Ferrara

Starring: Cristina Chiriac, Willem Dafoe, Anna Ferrara

— 2040 – 3 stars — Virtual cinemas (including [email protected])

Award-winning director Damon Gameau embarks on journey to explore what the future would look like by the year 2040 if we simply embraced the best solutions already available to us to improve our planet and shifted them into the mainstream. Structured as a visual letter to his 4-year-old daughter, Damon blends traditional documentary footage with dramatised sequences and high-end visual effects to create a vision board for his daughter and the planet.

Director: Damon Gameau

Starring: Damon Gameau, Eva Lazzaro, Zoë Gameau

— Shirley – 3 1/2 stars — Virtual cinemas (including [email protected])

Renowned horror writer Shirley Jackson is on the precipice of writing her masterpiece when the arrival of newlyweds upends her meticulous routine and heightens tensions in her already tempestuous relationship with her philandering husband. The middle-aged couple, prone to ruthless barbs and copious afternoon cocktails, begins to toy mercilessly with the naïve young couple at their door.

Director: Josephine Decker

Starring: Elisabeth Moss, Logan Lerman, Michael Stuhlbarg

