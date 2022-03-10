Sean Means Movie reviews for March 10th, 2022

Opening March 11, 2022

The Adam Project – time travel action movie – Netflix – 2 stars

Time-traveling pilot Adam Reed teams up with his 12 year old self after he crash lands in 2022.

Director: Shawn Levy

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell, Mark Ruffalo

via Rotten Tomatoes

Gold – Zac Efron dystopian thriller – theaters – 2 1/2 stars

Two drifters in the desert discover the largest gold nugget ever.

Director: Anthony Hayes

Starring: Zac Efron, Akuol Ngot, Thiik Biar

via Rotten Tomatoes

Turning Red – Pixar teen-girl movie – Disney+ – 3 1/2 stars

13 year old Mei Lee struggles with change as she turns into a Red Panda whenever she gets excited.

Director: Domee Shi

Starring: Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, Ava Morse

via Rotten Tomatoes