Sean Means Movie reviews for March 10th, 2022

Opening March 11, 2022
The Adam Project – time travel action movie – Netflix – 2 stars
Time-traveling pilot Adam Reed teams up with his 12 year old self after he crash lands in 2022.
Director: Shawn Levy
Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell, Mark Ruffalo
Gold – Zac Efron dystopian thriller – theaters – 2 1/2 stars
Two drifters in the desert discover the largest gold nugget ever.
Director: Anthony Hayes
Starring: Zac Efron, Akuol Ngot, Thiik Biar
Turning Red – Pixar teen-girl movie – Disney+ – 3 1/2 stars
13 year old Mei Lee struggles with change as she turns into a Red Panda whenever she gets excited.
Director: Domee Shi
Starring: Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, Ava Morse
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.