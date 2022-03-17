Sean Means Movie Reviews for March 17th, 2022

Artsies:

Master – supernatural college thriller – theaters/Prime – 3 stars

“Two African American women begin to share disturbing experiences at a predominantly white college in New England.” via IMDB

Director: Mariama Diallo

Starring: Regina Hall, Zoe Renee, Julia Nightingale

Alice – blaxploitation-inspired drama – theaters – 3 1/2 stars

“A slave in the antebellum South escapes her secluded plantation only to discover a shocking reality that lies beyond the tree line.” via IMDB

Director: Krystin Ver Linden

Starring: Keke Palmer, Common, Jonny Lee Miller

Fartsies:

The Outfit – Period gangster thriller – theaters – 2 1/2 stars

“An expert tailor must outwit a dangerous group of mobsters in order to survive a fateful night.” via IMDB

Director: Graham Moore

Starring: Mark Rylance, Zoey Deutch, Dylan O’Brien

X – porn-related horror movie – theaters – 3 stars

“In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast find themselves fighting for their lives.” via IMDB

Director: Ti West

Starring: Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Brittany Snow

Deep Water – sexually charged thriller – Hulu – 3 stars

“A well-to-do husband who allows his wife to have affairs in order to avoid a divorce becomes a prime suspect in the disappearance of her lovers.” via IMDB

Director: Adrian Lyne

Starring: Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas, Tracy Letts