Sean Means Movie Reviews for March 25th, 2022

Artsies:

Compartment No. 6 – Russian/Finnish drama on a train – Broadway – 3 stars

“As a train weaves its way up to the arctic circle, two strangers share a journey that will change their perspective on life.” via IMDB

Director: Juho Kuosmanen

Starring: Yuriy Borisov, Seidi Haarla, Yuliya Aug

Fartsies:

Infinite Storm – Naomi Watts survival drama – theaters – 2 1/2 stars

“When a climber gets caught in a blizzard, she encounters a stranded stranger and must get them both down the mountain before nightfall.” via IMDB

Director: Malgorzata Szumowska

Starring: Naomi Watts, Denis O’Hare, Billy Howle

The Lost City – Sandra Bullock/Channing Tatum adventure – theaters – 3 stars

“A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat jungle adventure.” via IMDB

Director: Aaron Nee, Adam Nee

Starring: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe