Sean Means Movie Reviews for March 3rd, 2022

Artsies:
Huda’s Salon – Palestinian political thriller – Broadway – 3 stars
“A woman whose visit to a hair salon turns into a nightmare when she is blackmailed by its owner.” via IMDB
Director: Hany Abu-Assad
Starring: Ali Suliman, Maisa Abd Elhadi, Kamel El Basha
Ascension – documentary about China – Broadway – 3 1/2 stars
“The absorbingly cinematic Ascension explores the pursuit of the “Chinese Dream.” This observational documentary presents a contemporary vision of China that prioritizes productivity and innovation above all.” via IMDB
Director: Jessica Kingdon
Fartsies:
The Batman – dark superhero drama – theaters – 3 1/2 stars
“When the Riddler, a sadistic serial killer, begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, Batman is forced to investigate the city’s hidden corruption and question his family’s involvement.” via IMDB
Director: Matt Reeves
Starring: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright
