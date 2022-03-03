Sean Means Movie Reviews for March 3rd, 2022

Artsies:

Huda’s Salon – Palestinian political thriller – Broadway – 3 stars

“A woman whose visit to a hair salon turns into a nightmare when she is blackmailed by its owner.” via IMDB

Director: Hany Abu-Assad

Starring: Ali Suliman, Maisa Abd Elhadi, Kamel El Basha

Ascension – documentary about China – Broadway – 3 1/2 stars

“The absorbingly cinematic Ascension explores the pursuit of the “Chinese Dream.” This observational documentary presents a contemporary vision of China that prioritizes productivity and innovation above all.” via IMDB

Director: Jessica Kingdon

Fartsies:

The Batman – dark superhero drama – theaters – 3 1/2 stars

“When the Riddler, a sadistic serial killer, begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, Batman is forced to investigate the city’s hidden corruption and question his family’s involvement.” via IMDB

Director: Matt Reeves

Starring: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright