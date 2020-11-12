Sean Means Movie Reviews for November 12, 2020

Ammonite – 1800’s romantic drama – theaters – 3 stars
Mary, a paleontologist, works alone selling common fossils to tourists. A chance job offer changes Mary’s life when a visitor hires her to care for his wife.
Director: Francis Lee
Starring: Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan, Gemma Jones
Freaky – body-swap horror thriller – theaters – 3 stars
Seventeen-year-old Millie Kessler spends her days trying to survive high school and the cruel actions of the popular crowd. But when she becomes the latest target of the Butcher, the town’s infamous serial killer, her senior year becomes the least of her worries.
Director: Christopher Landon
Starring: Kathryn Newton, Vince Vaughn, Alan Ruck
Wolfwalkers – Irish animated legend – theaters – 3 1/2 stars
In a time of superstition and magic, a 17th-century hunter has a change of heart when she travels to Ireland to help her father wipe out the last pack of wolves.
Directors: Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart
Starring: Honor Kneafsey, Eva Whittaker, Sean Bean
The Climb – toxic buddy comedy – theaters – 4 stars
Two lifelong pals test the boundaries of their friendship when a woman comes between them.
Director: Michael Angelo Covino
Starring: Michael Angelo Covino, Kyle Marvin, Gayle Rankin
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.