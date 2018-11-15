Sean Means Movie Reviews for November 15th, 2018

News

  BOY ERASED – 3 STARS 

The son of a Baptist preacher is forced to participate in a church-supported gay conversion program after being forcibly outed to his parents.

Director: Joel Edgerton
Writers: Garrard Conley (based on the memoir Boy Erased by), Joel Edgerton (written for the screen by)
Stars: Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman, Joel Edgerton

 

 — INSTANT FAMILY – NOT SCREENED BY ME

A couple find themselves in over their heads when they adopt three children.

Director: Sean Anders
Writers: Sean Anders, John Morris
Stars: Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne, Isabela Moner

 — FANTASIC BEATS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD – 2 STARS  

The second installment of the “Fantastic Beasts” series set in J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World featuring the adventures of magizoologist Newt Scamander.

Director: David Yates
Writers: J.K. Rowling, J.K. Rowling (based upon characters created by)
Stars: Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler

 — WIDOWS – 3 1/2 STARS  

Set in contemporary Chicago, amid a time of turmoil, four women with nothing in common except a debt left behind by their dead husbands’ criminal activities, take fate into their own hands, and conspire to forge a future on their own terms.

Director: Steve McQueen
Writers: Gillian Flynn (screenplay by), Steve McQueen (screenplay by)
Stars: Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki

 

