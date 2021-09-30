Sean Means Movie Reviews for September 30th, 2021

Artsies:

The Jesus Music – documentary about Christian music – theaters everywhere – 3 stars

“This documentary reveals Jesus Music’s untold story – from its humble beginnings at the Calvary Chapel in Costa Mesa, California through its transformation into the multi-billion-dollar industry of Christian Contemporary Music today.”

Directors: Andrew Erwin, Jon Erwin

Starring: Kirk Franklin, Amy Grant, Kevin Max via IMDB

Stop and Go – Utah-made COVID comedy – Megaplex Thanksgiving Point – 3 stars

“Two directionless sisters brave a cross-country road trip to rescue their grandmother from a COVID outbreak at her nursing home.”

Directors: Mallory Everton, Stephen Meek

Starring: Whitney Call, Mallory Everton, Julia Jolley

via IMDB

Fartsies:

Venom: Let There Be Carnage – Marvel monster sequel – theaters everywhere – 2 1/2 stars

“Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters.”

Director: Andy Serkis

Starring: Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams

via IMDB

The Many Saints of Newark – ‘Sopranos’ prequel – theaters, HBO Max – 3 stars

“A look at the formative years of New Jersey gangster Tony Soprano.”

Director: Alan Taylor

Starring: Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal

via IMDB

The Addams Family 2 – animated sequel – theaters everywhere – can’t review until Friday.

“The Addams get tangled up in more wacky adventures and find themselves involved in hilarious run-ins with all sorts of unsuspecting characters. Sequel to the 2019 animated film, ‘The Addams Family’.”

Directors: Greg Tiernan, Conrad Vernon, Laura Brosseau

Voice Starring: Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz

via IMDB