September Gaming Segment With Jon for May 2nd, 2017

Posted on
Video Games

Games out in May

  • Prey (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – May 5
    • First person action adventure game
    • Player escaping aliens in moon-orbiting space station
    • Set in alternate timeline in which JFK survives the assassination attempt

  • Injustice 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – May 16
    • DC Universe fighting game – unique story
    • Same guys who make Mortal Combat

  • Friday the 13th: The Game (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – May 26
    • Asymmetrical multiplayer video game – 7 players avoiding Jason Voorhees
    • Can run out the clock, play Tommy Jarvis, or work together to defeat Jason

  • Star Trek: Bridge Crew (Oculus Rift, PlayStation VR) – May 3
    • Virtual reality Star Trek game set in current Trek universe
    • 4 players team up taking different rolls on the bridge to complete objectives and missions

One great game I’m playing

  • Ballz – mobile brick break style game
    • Free-to-play, super fun time killer

