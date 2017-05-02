September Gaming Segment With Jon for May 2nd, 2017

Games out in May
- Prey (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – May 5
- First person action adventure game
- Player escaping aliens in moon-orbiting space station
- Set in alternate timeline in which JFK survives the assassination attempt
- Injustice 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – May 16
- DC Universe fighting game – unique story
- Same guys who make Mortal Combat
- Friday the 13th: The Game (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – May 26
- Asymmetrical multiplayer video game – 7 players avoiding Jason Voorhees
- Can run out the clock, play Tommy Jarvis, or work together to defeat Jason
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew (Oculus Rift, PlayStation VR) – May 3
- Virtual reality Star Trek game set in current Trek universe
- 4 players team up taking different rolls on the bridge to complete objectives and missions
One great game I’m playing
- Ballz – mobile brick break style game
- Free-to-play, super fun time killer
