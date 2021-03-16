Serj Tankian Teases New Song

Serj Tankian is teasing a new song from his upcoming EP.

The System of a Down singer shared a video of a teaser on his Twitter page.

“Here’s a teaser of Electric Yerevan from the Elasticity EP. It was written in 2015 inspired by the Electric Yerevan protests in Armenia where people reacted to a proposed hike in electricity prices by the government,” Serj wrote.

While this is a solo project, Serj has said the songs on the EP were originally intended for System of a Down.

Serj’s EP, Elasticity, is out Friday, March 19.