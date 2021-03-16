Serj Tankian Teases New Song

Serj Tankian is teasing a new song from his upcoming EP.
The System of a Down singer shared a video of a teaser on his Twitter page.
1/2 – Here's a teaser of “Electric Yerevan” from the Elasticity EP. It was written in 2015 inspired by the Electric Yerevan protests in Armenia where people reacted to a proposed hike in electricity prices by the government. The price hike was scrapped and the people prevailed. pic.twitter.com/9MLe4zVUdk
— Serj Tankian (@serjtankian) March 15, 2021
“Here’s a teaser of Electric Yerevan from the Elasticity EP. It was written in 2015 inspired by the Electric Yerevan protests in Armenia where people reacted to a proposed hike in electricity prices by the government,” Serj wrote.
LISTEN: @serjtankian teases new song ‘Electric Yerevan’: https://t.co/pV7uwbsRc3
— Loudwire (@Loudwire) March 16, 2021
While this is a solo project, Serj has said the songs on the EP were originally intended for System of a Down.
Serj’s EP, Elasticity, is out Friday, March 19.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.