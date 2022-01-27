Shinedown, Disturbed, and Evanescence to Headline Rock Fest

Shutterstock

Rock Fest has announced its 2022 lineup!

Shinedown, Disturbed, and Evanescence will be featured headliners for the festival running July 14 through 16 in Cadott, Wisconsin.

Also on the bill are Halestorm, Mudvayne, and Lamb of God.

See the whole lineup and get your ticket information at Rock-Fest.com!

Does this sound like a great group of bands to check out? Are three days enough? Would you travel to a rock festival?