Should You Stay In A Hotel During The Pandemic?

How safe is it to stay in a hotel during the COVID-19 pandemic? Certain tips can help your stay be less stressful. The American Hotel and Lodging Association released a checklist for guests to follow if they plan on spending time at a resort or hotel right now.

Wearing a mask or face covering and maintaining 6 feet of physical distance inside public areas of the hotel are at the top of the list. Contactless options like payment, check-in, and room service will also prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Room service should only be used if needed, not every day. Pay attention to high touch surfaces in the room. You might want to bring your own disinfecting wipes to go over areas you might be concerned about. The telephone, doorknobs, and remote control are tops on this list.