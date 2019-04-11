Silversun Pickups Announce New Album

Silversun Pickups will release their first album in four years coming up June 7th. The album, Widow’s Weeds was produced by Nirvana and Smashing Pumpkins producer Butch Vig. The album’s first single and music video for “It Doesn’t Matter Why” is out now. It took a while to record the album. Vig was touring with Garbage, the band’s keyboard player’s father died and frontman Brian Aubert started binge drinking to deal with his depression.

Track Listing:

1. Neon Wound

2. It Doesn’t Matter Why

3. Freakazoid

4. Don’t Know Yet

5. Straw Man

6. Bag Of Bones

7. Widow’s Weeds

8. Songbirds

9. Simpatico

10. We Are Chameleons