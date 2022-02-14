Sinead O’Connor Vows to Never Perform Again

Shutterstock

Following her son Shane’s death, Sinead O’Conner has stated that she will never perform again.

This comes after rumors swirled that she might make new music.

Just to say, suggestions there’ll be any performances this year or next year or ever again are erroneous. There will never be anything to sing about again. #DropsMikehttps://t.co/7YW8RbXNhx — Sinead The 1 And Only (@OhSineady) February 12, 2022

She wrote, “Just to say, suggestions there’ll be any performances this year or next year or ever again are erroneous. There will never be anything to sing about again.”

She needed her tweet with “#DropsMike.”

The Nothing Compares 2 U singer returned to social media after taking a few weeks away from the platform and said she will not sing or perform her music againhttps://t.co/ix6xdLKiNT — RSVP Magazine (@RSVPMagazine) February 14, 2022

Do you still enjoy Sinead’s older music? Do you wish she would consider making new music?