Sinead O’Connor Vows to Never Perform Again

Following her son Shane’s death, Sinead O’Conner has stated that she will never perform again.

This comes after rumors swirled that she might make new music.

She wrote, “Just to say, suggestions there’ll be any performances this year or next year or ever again are erroneous. There will never be anything to sing about again.”

She needed her tweet with “#DropsMike.”

Do you still enjoy Sinead’s older music? Do you wish she would consider making new music?

