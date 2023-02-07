Skinny Puppy to Do Final Tour for 40th Anniversary

Skinny Puppy | Shutterstock

Skinny Puppy will celebrate its 40th anniversary in a big way! The band has announced the “Skinny Puppy: Final Tour” kicking off this spring.

The band said in a statement, “It’s been eight long years since we’ve toured and there is no better way to end our run as a group than with a tour celebrating our 40th anniversary.” The tour will kick off in San Antonio on April 6 and wrap up on May 9 in Seattle with a stop in Salt Lake at The Depot on May 4th.

😢 Industrial OGs SKINNY PUPPY have announced their final tour https://t.co/hk0gWvqQlF pic.twitter.com/1bYhb67RJ9 — revolvermag (@Revolvermag) February 7, 2023

There could be more shows added, since the band also shared, “To our West Coast fans, don’t worry! We’ll see you soon!”

