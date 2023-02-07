News

Skinny Puppy to Do Final Tour for 40th Anniversary

Posted on
Skinny Puppy | Shutterstock

Skinny Puppy will celebrate its 40th anniversary in a big way! The band has announced the “Skinny Puppy: Final Tour” kicking off this spring.

The band said in a statement, “It’s been eight long years since we’ve toured and there is no better way to end our run as a group than with a tour celebrating our 40th anniversary.” The tour will kick off in San Antonio on April 6 and wrap up on May 9 in Seattle with a stop in Salt Lake at The Depot on May 4th.

There could be more shows added, since the band also shared, “To our West Coast fans, don’t worry! We’ll see you soon!”

More X96 Music News

Download X96's App



Join X96's email list for information about concerts, contests, and more!

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top