Smash Mouth Singer Has On-Stage Meltdown

Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell had a night to forget during a show in upstate New York over the weekend.

Video footage posted to social media shows a seemingly intoxicated Harwell slurring his words, cursing out the audience, and at one point giving what appeared to be a Nazi salute.

The TikTok user who posted the footage called it “the most chaotic show I’ve ever seen in my entire life.”

The 54-year-old Harwell recently returned to the stage after taking a hiatus due to heart issues – during which he was replaced with an unidentified ‘mystery singer’.

