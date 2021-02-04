Smashing Pumpkins Announce ‘CYR’ Cover Contest

Smashing Pumpkins have announced a cover contest, giving fans to perform songs from the band’s latest album.

In an Instagram post, the band announced that this gives fans a chance to cover songs from CYR, whether it be through singing or performing certain instruments.

SP and @SumerianRecords invite fans to cover any song off the album CYR.

Post your cover video on YouTube and submit link via https://t.co/s6mEzWw9Dh

Finalists will be selected on Feb 12 and fan voting will begin to determine the 1 grand prize winner and 3 runner ups. pic.twitter.com/Pz3TvjgpUk — The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) February 2, 2021

Fans will need to post their covers to Youtube, use #CYRcontest, and submit the link to cyrcontest.com by February 11.

Winners will be announced on February 12 and will receive merch store gift cards, posters, and a vinyl copy.

Would you try to do this contest? What would you cover off of CYR?