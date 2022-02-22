Smashing Pumpkins Announce U.S. Tour

Smashing Pumpkins have just announced a short U.S. tour!

The band will kick off an 11-date tour through the U.S. in San Antonio, Texas on May 2.

They’ll be hitting areas such as Santa Barbara, California, Tuscon, Arizona, and New Orleans, Louisiana before wrapping up in Columbus, Ohio on May 28. Sadly, there are no Utah dates.

Invading select U.S. cities this May, The Smashing Pumpkins Rock Invasion 2 Tour!

Tickets on sale Friday Feb 25 10am local time pic.twitter.com/5gOyzPyw5y — The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) February 22, 2022

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 25 at 10 a.m.!

Apr. 29 – May 01 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival

May 02 – San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port Arena

May 05 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan

May 06 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan

May 07 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan

May 13 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *

May 14 – Redondo Beach, CA @ BeachLife Festival

May 15 – Tucson, AZ @ [to be announced] *

May 17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ [to be announced] *

May 18 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater *

May 19-22 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

May 20 – New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square *

May 21 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Co. *

May 24 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion *

May 25 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre *

May 27 – Newport, KY @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION *

May 28 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! *

May 29 – Chillicothe, IL @ Summer Camp Music Festival

* With special guest BONES

Will you be trying to see Smashing Pumpkins on this tour? Have you seen them live before?