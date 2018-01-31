According to Todd Nuke ‘Em’s T-shirt, and other reliable sources, there appears to be a Smashing Pumpkins reunion on the way. According to Alternative Press, Billy Corgan, James Iha, and Jimmy Chamberlin have been in the studio with legendary producer Rick Rubin.

Is it a full reunion? Not entirely. Spin reports that original bassist D’arcy Wretzky is not part of the lineup for the album, and for the ensuing tour. We don’t have any information about when the album will be released or if Utah will be part of the reunion tour. We will keep you posted!