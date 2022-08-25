X96 has your tickets to Snowbasin for Oktoberfest! Listen all week long to win, starting Monday 8/29! Tickets on sale now!

Join us for SnowWiesn Oktoberfest, a German-themed fall festival in the Utah mountains! Featuring Bavarian food, cold drinks, live music and fun activities. Takes place each Sunday in September from 11am to 5pm.

Parking is free, but a season pass or ticket is required for entry. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to the Ogden Valley Land Trust and GOAL Foundation to assist with their respective missions to better local communities.

Activities:

Masskrugstemmen :

A traditional stein holding competition takes place each Sunday on the concert stage. Compete for a chance to win fun prizes!

Hammerschlagen

Compete with your friends to drive a nail into a large tree stump. Free to participate with a signed waiver.

Cornhole

Join us in the Wildflower Meadow with complementary Cornhole boards are available to play with your friends!

Costume Competition

Come in your best Bavarian themed attire for a chance to show off on the concert stage and compete for fun prizes!

Food & Drinks:

Bavarian-themed food will be offered, including smoked turkey legs, pretzels, bratwurst, reubens and more. To view the menu, visit the bottom of this page. A wide selection of local craft beer, plus a full bar will be available.

X96 will be giving away tickets to Snowbasin Oktoberfest. Between the dates of 8/29-9/2 2022 Monday-Friday during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries, up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of passes to Snowbasin for Oktoberfest. Prize value $20 and provided by Snowbasin. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rule are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.

