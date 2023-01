You never know what you’re going to find on the internet – or who might be paying attention.

Today’s example: A YouTuber who goes by ‘On4Word’ has released a full cover of Radiohead’s 2007 album In Rainbows – using sounds from the video game Super Mario 64.

The project even drew the attention of Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood, who tweeted out a link.

‘In Rainbow Roads’ is available on YouTube or Bandcamp.

More X96 Music News