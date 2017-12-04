Sports with Amy Donaldson for December 4th, 2017

College Football

Utah and Utah State are going bowling!!

Utah State (6-6) will take on New Mexico State (7-5) on Friday, Dec. 29, 3:30 p.m. in the Arizona Bowl in Tuscon. It’s the first bowl game since 1960 for NM State where they played guess who? Utah State! (And NM beat USU 20-13.)

Utah (6-6) will take on West Virginia (6-6) in the Zaxby’s Heart of Texas Bowl on Dec. 26 at 1:30 p.m.

Weber State

Weber State upset SUU in the FCS playoffs. The Wildcats overcame a 10-point deficit before beating the T-birds 30-13 in front of a record-setting crowd of 11,811 fans at Eccles Coliseum. Weber will play No. 1 James Madison (Virginia) on Friday night in the FCS quarterfinals.

Snow College

Snow College finished the season with a 10-1 record after an impressive come-back in the El Toro Bowl Saturday. They were trailing 35-19 in the fourth quarter, when they scored 24 straight points to win. Former East standout RB Jaylen Warren was the offensive MVP. Daymon Murray was Snow’s defensive MVP.

NFL

In the NFL, the Eagles failed to become the first team to officially clinch its division by losing to the Seahawks, 24-10. Coming into the game Philadelphia had the highest-scoring offense in the league (31.9 ppg), so Seattle proved it still has an impressive defense.

Some locals did well in the NFL this weekend…

Former BYU RB Jamal Williams rushed for 113 yard and a TD in Green Bay’s win.

Former Ute Alex Smith threw two TDS in Kansas City’s loss (to the Jets!)

Former Utah safety Eric Weddle had a huge night with a sack, a forced a fumble, and an interception, an interception returned for TD, as the Ravens are on three-game win streak.

NFL SCORES:

Ravens 44, Lions 20

Charters 19, Browns 10

Rams 32, Cardinals 16

Raiders, 24, Giants 17

49ers 15, Bears 14

Jets 38, Kansas City 31

Dolphins 35, Broncos 9

Patriots 23, Bills 3

Cowboys 38, Washington 14

Packers 26, Buccaneers 20

TONIGHT: Steelers vs. Bengals, 6:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

11 Utah and No. 13 BYU women’s volleyball teams advance to the Sweet 16. Utah beat Purdue in a four-set while on Friday night, while BYU swept Oregon for their sixth straight Sweet 16 appearance. It’s Utah’s first Sweet 16 appearance since 2008.

Utah

BYU

JAZZ

If you haven’t been to a Jazz game in a while, this might be the season to finally go. On Friday, rookie Donovan Mitchell broke a rookie scoring record with 41 points in leading Utah to a 114-108 win over New Orleans. They play again tonight at Vivint vs. Washington Wizards, and then Tuesday vs. Thunder in Oklahoma City. Back home Thursday, Dec. 7, to host the Rockets at 8:30 p.m.

Incredible story about Mitchell’s history and development:

College Basketball

Utah men’s basketball team beat Hawai’I 80-60 Saturday night. NEXT UP: at Butler, Dec. 5.

Utah women beat St. Mary’s 74-63 Saturday. Next up: Pepperdine, Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m.

BYU men beat Utah State 75-66 Saturday. Next up: vs. Illinois State Redbirds, Wednesday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.

BYU women lost to Colorado State 56-54. Next up: vs. Utah State, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 3 p.m.