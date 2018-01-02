Sports with Amy Donaldson for January 2nd, 2018

College Football

U of U

Utah was the only Pac-12 team to win, as the conference endured the worst bowl season for a Power Five Conference at 1-7. They beat West Virginia 30-14 in the Heart of Dallas Bowl.

USU

Utah State lost to New Mexico 26-20 in OT. And University of Central Florida kept the debate about whether or not the NCAA should expand the playoffs with a perfect season and win over Auburn in the Peach Bowl.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS:

No. 3 Georgia beat No. 2 Oklahoma in a double OT Rose Bowl. Running back Sony Michel scored on a 27-yard rushing TD, after the Bulldogs blocked a FG attempt by Oklahoma – final score 54-48. Georgia will be playing for its first National Championship since 1983.

No. 1 Clemson got walloped by No. 4 Alabama 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl. That means an all-SEC championship game as Georgia and Alabama meet for the title.

NFL

In the NFL, the Buffalo Bills end the longest playoff drought in league history (17 years) as they beat Miami and the Bengals beat Baltimore. Because of that, the Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton has received a lot of love from Bills fans. Read More

The wildcard games are next weekend – With the Titans vs. Kansas City and Falcons vs. Rams on Saturday. Bills vs. Jaguars and Panthers vs. Saints on Sunday.

The Eagles will face the lowest remaining seed in the NFC, while the Vikings face the highest remaining seed in the NFC.

In the AFC, the Patriots are the top seed, and will play the lowest seeded winner, while Steelers are the No. 2 seed and will play the higher seeded winner.

JAZZ

The Jazz beat LeBron and the Cavs 104-101 on Saturday, but the last month was rough for the 10th place team in the Western Conference. They take on the Pelicans Wednesday at home.

Olympics

Park City’s Sarah Hendrickson earns a spot on the 2018 Olympic team, capping a grueling comeback that included four knee surgeries. Read More

Bryan Fletcher wins the Nordic Combined spot on the 2018 Olympic Team. Read More

RSL and ROYALS

Utah Royals roster is taking shape. They had defender Kelley O’Hara and midfielder Taylor Lytle during the holiday break. Read More

College Basketball

In college hoops, the Utah men start Pac-12 play 2-0, while the women go 1-1. They’re on the road this week, but the men play at home, hosting Arizona on Thursday and Arizona State on Sunday.

The BYU men lost in overtime to St. Mary’s (74-64) ending their 9-game win streak. They travel to San Francisco on Thursday night as forward Kajon Brown announces he’s transferring, but freshman Kolby Lee came home from his mission and will play. The BYU women (1-1, 6-7) host San Francisco Thursday and Pacific on Saturday.