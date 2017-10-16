Sports with Amy Donaldson for October 16th, 2017

College Football

U of U

Utah loses a heartbreaker to USC 28-27 when Kyle Whittingham opts for a two-point conversion instead of the extra point and overtime.

Utah State

Utah State lost to Wyoming 28-23

BYU

BYU suffers its sixth consecutive loss for the first time in 49 years in a 35-10 beating at Mississippi State. NEXT UP: East Carolina (1-6)

SUU & Weber

THE ONLY LOCAL school to win was SUU…They beat Weber State 32-16.

Major League Baseball

Los Angeles Dodgers hold a 2-0 lead over the Cubs in the NLCS, and in the ALCS Houston Astros hold a 2-0 lead over the NY Yankees. Yankees lost 2-1 Saturday, while Dodgers beat the Cubs 4-1.

Dodgers earn a dramatic win when Justin Turner his a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to be Chicago 4-1. He did so on the 29th anniversary of Dodgers’ last game-ending postseason homer, Kirk Gibson’s pinch-hit that beat Oakland in 1988 in the World Series opener.

NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers end Kansas City’s undefeated season with a 19-13 victory over former Ute Alex Smith and company. Also Aaron Rodgers is lost for the season. Giants earn their first win with victory over Broncos; Kaepernick filed a grievance with the NFL accusing owners of colluding to keep him out of the league.

NFL SCORES:

Steelers 19, Kansas City 13

Vikings 23, Packers 10

Dolphins 20, Falcons 17

Bears 27, Ravens 24

Patriots 24, Jets 17

Washington 26, 49ers 24

Chargers 17, Raiders 16

Giants 23, Broncos 10

Saints 52, Lions 38

MONDAY NIGHT: Colts vs. Titans, 6:30 p.m.

MLS

Real SL loses 1-0 to Colorado, damaging but destroying the team’s playoff hopes. Real trails Dallas and San Jose by a point heading into its final game against Sporting KC.

College Volleyball

Utah women’s volleyball team wins its fifth straight conference victory with a four-set victory over Arizona State on Sunday. Next up: vs. UCLA, 6 p.m.

Jazz

Jazz prepare for the start of the regular season with a Wednesday night tip off against Denver at Vivint.

Other

Former Bingham and BYU and current NE Pats LB Harvey Langi and his wife Cassie were seriously injured in a car accident this weekend.

Long Track speedskaters finish up World Cup qualifier with wins from Olympians Heather Bergsma and Joey Mantia. World Cup here in SL on Dec. 8-9.

Amy’s column: With so much suffering in the world, why should you care about sports?

