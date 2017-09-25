Sports with Amy Donaldson for September 25th, 2017

College Football

University of Utah

Utah beats Arizona 30-24, but QB Tyler Huntley leaves the game injured. Utah moves up in both polls – No. 19 in Coaches Poll and No. 23 in AP Poll. NEXT UP: vs. Stanford, Saturday.

BYU

BYU had a bye, takes on Utah State this weekend.

Utah State

Utah State dominates San Jose State 61-10. Next up: BYU.

Weber State

Weber State beat UC Davis 41-3. Next up: Montana State, Saturday.

Southern Utah Univeristy

SUU lost to Sacramento State 54-27. Next up: Bye and then Cal Poly, Oct. 7.

Snow College

Snow College beat ASA Miami 58-36. Next up: bye, then Arizona Western.

NFL

NFL responds to President Trump’s criticism of anyone taking a knee in protest during the National Anthem. Teams respond in a variety of ways.

NFL SCORES:

Rams beat 49ers

Bills beat Broncos 26-16

Saints beat Panthers 34-13

Eagles beat Giants 27-24

Chiefs beat Chargers 24-10

Washington beats Raiders 27-10

Seahhaws beat Titans 33-27

Packers beat Bengals (OT) 27-24

Jets beat Dolphins 20-6

Bears beat Steelers (OT) 23-17

MONDAY NIGHT: Cowboys vs. Cardinals

Real Salt Lake

RSL beat Portland Saturday 2-1. Critical game for both teams as Portland sits in first place in the Western Conference and was playing to lock down a top two seed. Real is in 8th place and is just two points behind FC Dallas.

Real Salt Lake beat Seattle 2-0 behind goals from Jefferson Savarino and Luke Mulholland. Victory moves them into fifth place.

Golf

Tony Finau caps of season with tie for seventh at Tour Championships

Jazz

Jazz open training camp. Training camp opens Monday, with the first preseason game set for the following Monday, Oct. 2 against the Sydney Kings, an Australian professional team. The Jazz season officially gets underway October 18 at home against Denver.

Jazz selling jerseys to raise money for 8-year-old JP Gibson’s cancer fight.

College Volleyball

Utah Volleyball opens conference play with two victories – Friday over Colorado and Sunday they swept Cal. Utes are ranked No. 16. Next up: Oregon, Friday, Sept. 29 and Oregon State, Saturday at 8 p.m. @ Huntsman Center.

BYU VOLLEYBALL wins, as well, with sweeps of Santa Clara and San Francisco. Cougars are now ranked No. 9. Next up: Tuesday vs. Pepperdine.

Amy’s Column:

What determines patriotism? The NFL response to criticism of players taking a knee in protest.

