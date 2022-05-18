Strong Volkswagen Summer Concert Series
The Strong Volkswagen Summer Concert Series is brought to you by Broadway Media and X96 and bring you some of the biggest shows of the season that you won’t want to miss. There’s something for everyone with artists like Dirty Heads, YG, Vince Staples, Rebelution, Slightly Stoopid, and more. And keep an eye on this website because there is a good chance this series could get even bigger!
Summer Jam featuring Russ, YG, Cordae, Vince Staples, and JNR Choi
Friday, June 17, 2022
Rio Tinto Stadium at the UofU Plaza
Dirty Heads, Soja, Tribal Seeds, Artikal Sound System
Wednesday, June 29th
Rio Tinto Stadium at the UofU Plaza
Slightly Stoopid, Pepper, Commmon Kings, Fortunate Youth
Friday, August 12th
Rio Tinto Stadium at the UofU Plaza
Rebelution, Steel Pulse, Denm, DJ Mackie
Tuesday, August 23rd
Rio Tinto Stadium at the UofU Plaza
