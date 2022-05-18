News

Strong Volkswagen Summer Concert Series

The Strong Volkswagen Summer Concert Series is brought to you by Broadway Media and X96 and bring you some of the biggest shows of the season that you won’t want to miss. There’s something for everyone with artists like Dirty Heads, YG, Vince Staples, Rebelution, Slightly Stoopid, and more. And keep an eye on this website because there is a good chance this series could get even bigger!

Summer Jam featuring Russ, YG, Cordae, Vince Staples, and JNR Choi

Friday, June 17, 2022

Rio Tinto Stadium at the UofU Plaza

Produced by Broadway Media

BUY NOW

Dirty Heads, Soja, Tribal Seeds, Artikal Sound System

Wednesday, June 29th

Rio Tinto Stadium at the UofU Plaza

Produced by Live Nite Events

BUY NOW

Slightly Stoopid, Pepper, Commmon Kings, Fortunate Youth

Friday, August 12th

Rio Tinto Stadium at the UofU Plaza

Produced by Live Nite Events

BUY NOW

Rebelution, Steel Pulse, Denm, DJ Mackie

Tuesday, August 23rd

Rio Tinto Stadium at the UofU Plaza

Produced by Live Nite Events

BUY NOW

