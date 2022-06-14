Shutterstock

Should you buy concert tickets like airline tickets?

Concert tickets can cost a lot, but maybe not if you purchase them on certain days.

A new study has revealed the best time to purchase concert tickets for cheap.

Research from Finance Buzz says that it is best to wait it out until the day before or the day of the show.

Study reveals when concert tickets are cheapest to purchase: https://t.co/P1UM956U4n — Loudwire (@Loudwire) June 14, 2022

Ticket prices were found to be 27% cheaper the day before the show and 33% cheaper on the day of the concert.

When do you normally buy tickets for a show you’re excited about? Do you buy the day tickets go on sale?

More X96 Music News