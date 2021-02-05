Take Your “Medicine”: Foo Fighters Drop New Album

It’s FINALLY here!
The Foo Fighters dropped their 10th album, Medicine at Midnight, at midnight (of course).
It features the already-released “Shame Shame”, “No Son Of Mine”, and “Waiting On A War.”
Drummer Taylor Hawkins told USA Today, the album is “like two records in one.”
.@FooFighters are back today with their 10th studio album, which Dave Grohl describes as “our David Bowie Let’s Dance record.” https://t.co/tK9DO4SoKw
— Consequence of Sound (@consequence) February 5, 2021
He said, “You’ve got your disco, dancey, groove-oriented album, then the other half is pretty traditional Foo Fighters rock music. So if you don’t like the
dancey bits, just fast forward.”
Medicine at Midnight is the follow-up to 2017’s Concrete and Gold.
What song off the new album do you already have on repeat?
