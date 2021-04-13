News

The Black Keys Announce Blues Covers Album, ‘Delta Kream’

The Black Keys have announced a new album, but it won’t be full of original songs.

The album, Delta Kream, will be an album of covers from the blues artists that inspire them.

The guys also released a track from the album to fan club members, a cover of John Lee Hooker’s “Crawling Kingsnake.”
Delta Kream will be released on May 14.

Are you looking forward to hearing The Black Keys do some blues-rock? What is your favorite Black Keys album?

Comments
