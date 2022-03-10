The Black Keys Announce New Album, Share Single

Shutterstock

The Black Keys had promised a “very special announcement” and now it is official: their next album will be called “Dropout Boogie.”

And you won’t have to wait too long! It will be out on May 13.

Along with the album announcement, the band also shared the single “Wild Child.”

“Dropout Boogie” will be the 11th album for The Black Keys.

Are you excited about new music from The Black Keys? What do you think of “Wild Child?”