The Lumineers Announce Concert Film

The Lumineers have announced their new concert film, The Lumineers: Live from the Artists Den.

The film will be released alongside their short film documentary III.

Live from the Artists’ Den will feature a complete concert performance that includes three never-before-heard songs.

Limited screenings of the film begin April 1. More info can be found at CinelLifeEntertainment.com

