The Lumineers Announce Concert Film

The Lumineers have announced their new concert film, The Lumineers: Live from the Artists Den.
The film will be released alongside their short film documentary III.
Live from the Artists’ Den will feature a complete concert performance that includes three never-before-heard songs.
— The Music Universe (@themusicuni) March 16, 2021
Limited screenings of the film begin April 1. More info can be found at CinelLifeEntertainment.com
Would you go to a theater to watch a Lumineers film? Have there been any movies you wish you could see in theaters?
