Willam Christensen’s The Nutcracker Dec. 7th – Dec 28th at Capitol Theatre!

America’s 1st Nutcracker Celebrates 80 Years! Ballet West’s holiday classic, by founder Willam Christensen, remains just as fresh and joyous as its premiere in 1944. Enjoy the rare opportunity to witness an iconic masterpiece that has defined generations.

PRESENTED BY THE GEORGE S. AND DOLORES DORÉ ECCLES FOUNDATION

Tune in with Radio From Hell all week long to win tickets to the Ballet West Nutcracker Dress Rehearsal on December 5th!

