The Offspring Announces U.S. Tour Dates

The Offspring has announced plans to hit the road to promote their latest album ‘Let the Bad Times Roll.’

The band will be starting things off on April 26 in San Diego and wrapping up the tour in Milwaukee on May 22.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, March 4. There is a stop in Salt Lake at the Union Event Center on Friday, April 29th.

Check out the whole list of U.S. shows for The Offspring over at Offspring.com!

Are you wanting to check out The Offspring on tour this year? What other bands are you hoping to check out on tour this year?