The Offspring Appear As ‘Jeopardy!’ Clue

Photo: The Offspring

The Offspring just received one of the highest honors a band can achieve – being featured in a clue on Jeopardy.

Here was the clue, for $1200 in the ‘Rock’ category: “‘I’m just a sucker with no self-esteem’ sang Dexter Holland, a molecular biology Ph.D. who’s the lead singer of this band.”

The first contestant got it wrong, guessing fellow SoCal punk legends The Descendents. The second contestant nailed it with “What are The Offspring?

How do you think you’d do on Jeopardy? What would be your best categories?

More X96 Music News