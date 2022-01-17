The Offspring Drops New Episode Of ‘Cockpit Karaoke’

The Offspring has shared a new episode of their ‘Cockpit Karaoke’ web series.

The latest episode features pilot Dexter Holland and Kevin “Noodles” Wasserman rocking out to their song “Let the Bad Times Roll” while high in the sky.

The song comes from their 2021 album of the same title.

The guys from The Offspring have been doing ‘Cockpit Karaoke’ since July of 2021 and you can check out all episodes over on the band’s Youtube channel!

WATCH: @offspring sing 'Let The Bad Times Roll' among the clouds in 'Cockpit Karaoke':https://t.co/Qi7XF8OQNw — Loudwire (@Loudwire) January 17, 2022

What is your favorite song from The Offspring to sing along with? Have you ever flown in a small plane?