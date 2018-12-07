The Offspring Needed To Relearn Their Songs For “Smash” Show

To prepare for their set at the Good Things Festival in Australia this weekend, The Offspring needed to listen back to one of their records so they could remember how to play the songs. Guitarist Noodles revealed to the talk show, The Project, that there are a few songs on Smash that they forgot.

While around half of the hit album is performed “on a nightly basis,” Noodles admits, “There’s a couple songs we never really played until about four or five years ago when we started doing the record as a whole.” In particular, “There’s a song called ‘Something To Believe In’ off the record that we had to go and learn how to do it,” he says.