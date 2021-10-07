The Offspring Takes Aim At Big Pharma In Music Video For ‘The Opioid Diaries’

The Offspring has just released the video for their song “The Opioid Diaries,” the latest from the band’s album ‘Let the Bad Times Roll.’

The video for the song shows statistics about addiction to opioids set along with time-lapse imagery.

Talking of his inspiration for the song, singer Dexter Holland says, “I wrote this OFFSPRING song about addiction. While drug addiction is certainly not a new issue, the opioid epidemic in America is different. It’s different because it was created by, and driven by, Big Pharma — and I wrote this song to say that the pharmaceutical industry should be held accountable for its consequences.”

WATCH: @offspring take frank look at America's addiction issue in 'The Opioid Diaries' video: https://t.co/iZavppuJt9 — Loudwire (@Loudwire) October 7, 2021

What do you think of the video for “The Opioid Diaries?” Do you think more bands should confront these sort of issues?