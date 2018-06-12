Thirty Seconds to Mars Loses Guitarist

Thirty Seconds to Mars is currently on tour

After much speculation, 30 Second To Mars guitarist Tomo Miličević has made it official: he’s leaving the band. Miličević had been absent from several dates on the band’s European tour. Writing, “I don’t really know how to explain in a note how I could have come to a decision like this,” Miličević says “that this is the best thing for me in my life and also for the band.” Miličević praises bandmates Jared and Shannon Leto in his online note, and the NME reports that “it is not believed that there are any acrimonious circumstances.”

Thirty Seconds to Mars will be performing at USANA on July 14th with Walk the Moon and K. Flay. Tickets are on sale at Smith’s Tix. You can also enter to win playing with Thirty Seconds to Mars on stage at that very show. Who knows, you could end up being the new guitarist. Just make sure you submit your entry to qualify by June 24th.