This JAY-Z VS Smashing Pumpkins Album Is 2020’s Most Inspired Hook-Up

There is one thing to be happy about in 2020 and that’s the collaboration of JAY-Z vs. Smashing Pumpkins. Producer Spose took songs from JAY-Z’s The Black Album and mashed them up with Smashing Pumpkin’s to make a killer collaboration.
Marcy Projects And The Infinite Sadness features 14 songs. The Smashing Pumpkins’ next album is a double album called Cyr, which will be released via Sumerian Records.
We’ve complained a lot about the chaos of 2020, to be fair, but sometimes the universe throws up little treats, and today is such a dayhttps://t.co/kMNLCsWMtn
You can download the album at www.spjayz.com.
Back in the 90’s JAY-Z did a collaboration with Linkin Park, which collaboration was better? The one with Linkin Park or Smashing Pumpkins?
