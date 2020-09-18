Today Is National Cheeseburger Day!

Today just got yummy. September 18th is National Cheeseburger Day.
Many restaurants have specials, BOGOs, and deals today.
Cheeseburgers: If you’ve smelled one, it has to be eaten! 🍔 #NationalCheeseburgerDay pic.twitter.com/bF95IPY4Ki
— TheSimpsons (@TheSimpsons) September 18, 2020
McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, Jack In The Box, and Applebee’s are just a few places that have cheeseburger discounts today. You’ll have to visit apps and websites for specifics.
It’s #NationalCheeseburgerDay 🍔
Who's your #1? pic.twitter.com/Q19DMhBFci
— FanDuel (@FanDuel) September 18, 2020
What is your favorite cheeseburger combination?
