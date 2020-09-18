News

Today Is National Cheeseburger Day!

Today just got yummy. September 18th is National Cheeseburger Day.

Many restaurants have specials, BOGOs, and deals today.

McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, Jack In The Box, and Applebee’s are just a few places that have cheeseburger discounts today. You’ll have to visit apps and websites for specifics.

What is your favorite cheeseburger combination?

