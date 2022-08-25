Todd Nuke’em Interview with Brandon Flowers of The Killers

Todd Nuke’em interviews Brandon Flowers

You know Brandon Flowers from The Killers, of course, but we thought with their new song “boy” on the air now and their concert date quickly approaching (August 30th at Vivint Area…or The VIV as the cool kids like to say) we thought that it would be a great time to check in with Mr. Flowers.

Todd Nuke’em rang him up to talk about being on the road with Johnny Marr, the new single, and just gearing up to tour again post-pandemic.

You can listen to Radio From Hell’s interview with Brandon Flowers they did back nearly a year ago around the time “Pressure Machine” came out. That album was very much about Utah, specifically around central Utah where Brandon Flowers grew up.

