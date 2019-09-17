Tom DeLonge Files For Divorce

After 18 years of marriage, Tom DeLonge and his wife Jennifer are calling it quits. According to San Diego Superior Court records, the pair filed for divorce on September 3rd, citing, what TMZ says are, “irreconcilable differences” following a separation starting at the end of 2017. The former blink-182 guitarist is asking for joint custody of their two teenage children, Ava Elizabeth, and Jonas Rocket. After leaving the band in 2015, DeLonge turned his focus back to Angels & Airwaves, who is on tour for the first time in 7 years and are putting out new music.

You can offer your sympathies and condolences when Angels and Airwaves is in town at the Union Event Center on September 25th. Tickets are on sale at Ticketfly.com.

