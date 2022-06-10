News

Tom DeLonge is Transforming His Sci-Fi Novels Into a TV Series

DeLonge will be an executive producer for the series.

Jennifer Breslow, the EVP at Legendary Television, said, “Sekret Machines is a non-stop action-packed conspiracy thriller, and we are thrilled to be working with Dan and Tom to bring this story to television audiences.”

She continued, “The novels are inspired by real events that bring to it a level of authenticity that will generate conversation and make us question everything we know.”

