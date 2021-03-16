Tom DeLonge has been sharing a lot of teases for upcoming music from Angels & Airwaves and now he gives a hint on the first single.

DeLonge responded to a fan on Twitter who wanted more from his other, other band Box Car Racer.

Tom DeLonge says new Angels & Airwaves single is ​“very” Box Car Racer. https://t.co/x07CdLmufs pic.twitter.com/MPurXgdARu — Kerrang! Magazine (@KerrangMagazine) March 16, 2021

“Stay tuned then for this first single from the new Angels & Airwaves album,” DeLonge wrote. “Very BCR and that’s also

why Rich Costey is mixing it, because he mixed the BCR album… As he gave it that feel you are describing.”

Are you excited for new music from Angels & Airwaves? Would you want to hear new music from Box Car Racer?