Tom DeLonge Won’t Rule Out Blink-182 Reunion

Tom DeLonge won’t rule out the possibility of a Blink-182 reunion one day.

The Angels & Airwaves frontman and UFO enthusiast went on The Late Late Show with James Corden and was asked if he’d ever considered joining up with his old bandmates.

DeLonge said that “we always talk about playing together again” and that it’s a matter of “just finding the time to do it”.

Tom DeLonge on possible blink-182 reunion: “We always talk about playing together again” https://t.co/7mx81uWsqA pic.twitter.com/haIrTvukCQ — BrooklynVegan (@brooklynvegan) November 9, 2021

Meanwhile, the current incarnation of Blink-182 just finished recording some new music, while Angels & Airwaves just wrapped up a fall tour and will head to Europe in March.

