Tom Morello On His First Job

Before he made a name for himself as a member of two of the biggest rock bands from the 90s and 2000s, Tom Morello had to work summer jobs just like the rest of us. The Rage Against The Machine and Audioslave guitarist recently revealed in an Instagram post that his first gig was working at the Renaissance Faire in Bristol, Wisconsin with his friend Phil Johnson when he was 17-years-old. Morello notes, “It’s how I worked my way through Harvard,” and adds, “To this day it may still be the best job I’ve ever had.”

The video Morello shared is of Johnson juggling under his new name Moonie The Magnificent, which Morello says, “Don’t miss him if you find yourself anywhere near.”

