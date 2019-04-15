Tom Morello On His First Job

Before he made a name for himself as a member of two of the biggest rock bands from the 90s and 2000s, Tom Morello had to work summer jobs just like the rest of us. The Rage Against The Machine and Audioslave guitarist recently revealed in an Instagram post that his first gig was working at the Renaissance Faire in Bristol, Wisconsin with his friend Phil Johnson when he was 17-years-old. Morello notes, “It’s how I worked my way through Harvard,” and adds, “To this day it may still be the best job I’ve ever had.”
The video Morello shared is of Johnson juggling under his new name Moonie The Magnificent, which Morello says, “Don’t miss him if you find yourself anywhere near.”
View this post on Instagram
My first job was working at the #RenaissanceFaire in Bristol, Wisconsin. At 17 I auditioned with my good friend Phil Johnson. We were hired and in five summers it’s how I worked my way through Harvard. The people at the faire were wonderfully open minded and accepted me, an African American D&D drama club nerd who loved sports, anarchy, and shredding guitar without hesitation. I loved Lord Of The Rings and the faire allowed me to suspend disbelief and kinda live in a real life world of knights, magicians and in a shocking change from my hometown, prejudice free romance. The faire cured us all of homophobia, proved that work could be play, and forged life long friendships. To this day it may still be the best job I’ve ever had. Phil went on to develop an incredible comedic, juggling, tightrope walking, SUPER hilarious show and is currently a huge draw at Ren Faires across the country. That’s him here. He goes by the name #MoonieTheMagnificent and don’t miss him if you find yourself anywhere near.
