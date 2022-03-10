News

Tom Morello Teams With ‘Game of Thrones’ Creator for Movie

Tom Morello has teamed up with “Game of Thrones” co-creator D.B. Weiss for a new Netflix movie!

The film is called “Metal Lords” and is about two heavy metal-loving teens entering a Battle of the Bands contest.

Obviously, Morello acts as an executive music producer for the film.

“Metal Lords” can be watched on Netflix starting April 8.

What films do you think have the best soundtrack? Did you play in a band as a kid?

