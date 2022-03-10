Tom Morello Teams With ‘Game of Thrones’ Creator for Movie

Tom Morello has teamed up with “Game of Thrones” co-creator D.B. Weiss for a new Netflix movie!

The film is called “Metal Lords” and is about two heavy metal-loving teens entering a Battle of the Bands contest.

Obviously, Morello acts as an executive music producer for the film.

WATCH THE TRAILER: @tmorello + 'Game of Thrones' creator team up for 'Metal Lords' movie: https://t.co/F18KZrCT5V — Loudwire (@Loudwire) March 10, 2022

“Metal Lords” can be watched on Netflix starting April 8.

What films do you think have the best soundtrack? Did you play in a band as a kid?