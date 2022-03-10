Tom Morello Teams With ‘Game of Thrones’ Creator for Movie

Tom Morello has teamed up with “Game of Thrones” co-creator D.B. Weiss for a new Netflix movie!
The film is called “Metal Lords” and is about two heavy metal-loving teens entering a Battle of the Bands contest.
Obviously, Morello acts as an executive music producer for the film.
WATCH THE TRAILER: @tmorello + 'Game of Thrones' creator team up for 'Metal Lords' movie: https://t.co/F18KZrCT5V
— Loudwire (@Loudwire) March 10, 2022
“Metal Lords” can be watched on Netflix starting April 8.
What films do you think have the best soundtrack? Did you play in a band as a kid?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.