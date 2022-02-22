News

Tool Announces ‘Opiate2’ EP

Photo: Travis Shinn

Tool has announced that it will be releasing a new EP!

‘Opiate2’ will be available starting March 1 with a blu-ray acting as a companion piece out on March 18.

The EP will feature a studio version of the extended take of “Opiate” that Tool plays in concert.

This release will mark the first new Tool video in 15 years.

Will you be ordering this EP? What Tool song deserved a video, but never got one?

