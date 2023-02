Tool | Photo: Travis Shinn

Tool drummer Danny Carey has shared some potentially huge news. In a video he recently did for the Drumeo awards, Carey shared that Tool is planning a major fall tour according to a post on Reddit.

“Thank you, I appreciate your time and thoughts, and I hope to see you on the road in 2023,” Carey said in the video. “We have a big tour coming in the fall and a few festivals in the summertime.”

No actual fall dates have been announced yet. Tool’s last U.S. show was last June at Bonnaroo.

