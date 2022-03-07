Tool Perform ‘Undertow’ For The First Time In 20 Years

Photo: Travis Shinn

Tool has been digging into their past on their current North American tour.

The band performed “Undertow” – the title track from their 1993 breakout album – for the first time in 20 years during last week’s show in Detroit.

Tool has also been looking back to their very first release – later this week they’ll release a reworked and extended version of “Opiate” title “Opiate2.”

Tool just played the title track from 1993’s Undertow for the first time since 2002 on their current US tour https://t.co/yXWG0eTTEq — metalhammer (@MetalHammer) March 7, 2022

What’s the best Tool album? Do you like when bands bust out ‘deep tracks’ in concert, or should they stick with the hits?