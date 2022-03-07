Tool Perform ‘Undertow’ For The First Time In 20 Years

Tool has been digging into their past on their current North American tour.
The band performed “Undertow” – the title track from their 1993 breakout album – for the first time in 20 years during last week’s show in Detroit.
Tool has also been looking back to their very first release – later this week they’ll release a reworked and extended version of “Opiate” title “Opiate2.”
What’s the best Tool album? Do you like when bands bust out ‘deep tracks’ in concert, or should they stick with the hits?
